'Prepare your family' - Ian Wright reveals advice over racism after revealing he would still take a knee if playing today
Ian Wright has weighed in on the Lionesses' decision to no longer take the knee before matches, expressing that, had he still been an active player, he would consider continuing the act as a personal symbol of standing against racism. The former England and Arsenal striker emphasised that taking the knee should always have been an individual choice rather than a mandated team action.
- Jess Carter suffered racial abuse
- Received severe online hate
- Lionesses will not take knee anymore