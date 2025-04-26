This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alejandro Orellana

'I wouldn’t let them be in the same division' - La Liga president Javier Tebas believes multi-team ownership is ruining Liga MX

Liga MXLaLiga

Groups like Grupo Pachuca, Grupo Orlegi, TV Azteca and Grupo Caliente have been under public scrutiny for owning multiple teams.

  • Tebas stated that Liga MX is not seen worldwide
  • He mentioned that the league should separate from the FMF
  • The president of LaLiga said that with proper organization, Liga MX would be top
