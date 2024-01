Ahead of EA Sports FC Supercup final between Inter and Napoli in Riyadh, Italian legends give their thoughts on the match and football in Saudi Arabia

The sold-out Supercoppa Italiana final between Inter and Napoli begins at 10:00 pm (local time) at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh

Before the final, Italian football legends tried their hand at padel in the Saudi capital

The big match is just one part of Saudi Arabia’s incredible sports story in 2024