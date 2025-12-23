'I’m very happy there in Monterrey' - Sergio Canales dismisses transfers rumors, confirms commitment to Los Rayados

The event in Seville marked Canales’ first appearance at Betis since leaving the club in 2023. Reflecting on the moment, he admitted the return was long overdue.

“I was really excited. It’s the first time I’ve come back since I left. I don’t think I was ready before, which is why it took so long, but it was very emotional,” Canales explained.

The former Betis captain also noted that although many of his former teammates have moved on, he remains closely connected to the club from afar.

“I watch them all the time. I’m a Betis supporter even from Mexico. I’m really excited about the season, the squad they have, and the way things are developing,” he said.