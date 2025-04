This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believes Pedri and Lamine Yamal are the two 'difference makers' under Hansi Flick. Suarez enjoyed successful years at Barca

Formed fearsome trio with Messi and Neymar

Formed fearsome trio with Messi and Neymar

Believes Pedri and Yamal the best under Flick