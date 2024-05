After starting the season on loan at Moroka Swallows, the Buccaneers forward is in top form and chasing the Golden Boot.

Tshegofatso Mabasa struck a brace to inspire Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The double saw him increase his season tally to 13 goals and just a goal fewer than top-scorer Iqraam Rayners.

Fans could not stop discussing Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng who provided him with two assists.