‘I have to make it’ - Inside USMNT and Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn’s injury recovery and World Cup mindset

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - “Every time I look at this, I know I’ve gotta work. I have to make it.”

Jack McGlynn pulls out his phone, tapping the side button to light it up. His lock screen is simple: the 2026 FIFA World Cup logo pasted against a black background. No frills, no extra splashes of color, nothing blocking that logo at all.

It’s not there for aesthetics; it’s there as a reminder. Sometimes it’s a reminder to get off the damn phone and get to work. Other times, it’s a reminder of why that work matters.

“That’s my goal,” he says to GOAL at MLS’s Media Tour. “That’s my dream that every kid in the world works for, and I have a chance to actually do it. I’m not going to slack off, not going to do something that doesn’t give myself the best chance to get there. I’m going to do everything I can. That’s goal number one.”

It’s a World Cup year. In just a few months, that logo will be posted all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Everyone will want to be there, and McGlynn is no exception. He knows, though, that the path there will be difficult and that one misstep or bit of misfortune could be the reason that dream gets cut short. He knows that more than most, too, having only just recovered from a scary foot injury, which required surgery, in time to begin this late push to start the MLS season.

That injury, in many ways, changed McGlynn’s perspective. After missing the final months of 2025, McGlynn was forced to confront life without soccer. He was bothered by it. The boredom, the monotony, the guilt - they all got to him. Required to adapt to a life without the ball at his feet every day, the U.S. men’s national team and Houston Dynamo star didn’t like what he saw.

In many ways, though, that injury absence also hardened his perspective. The World Cup remains the end-all, be-all, and every time the 22-year-old rising star looks down at his phone, he’s reminded of that fact. So how does McGlynn actually go about it? Well, the first step, in many ways, is the hardest one: getting back to being himself.