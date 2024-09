This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'I deserved it' - Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or snub as Real Madrid star suggests he's being penalised for his versatility Real Madrid Rodrygo Brazil LaLiga Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted he was "upset" after being left off the final 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodrygo snubbed from Ballon d'Or list

Won Champions League and La Liga last season

Seven Real Madrid team-mates nominated Article continues below