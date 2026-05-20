This is according to the Dutch regional newspaper *Noordhollands Dagblad*, based in Alkmaar. Mijnans can look back on an outstanding season: the 26-year-old playmaker scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in 50 competitive appearances, and to cap it all, he won the Dutch Cup with AZ.
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"I'd be best suited to the German or Italian leagues": BVB are reportedly courting a goal-scoring machine from the Netherlands
In an interview with Noordhollands Dagblad, Mijnans confirmed that several clubs had shown interest, but he declined to give specifics. "It's all still very early days," he said. "I think I would be best suited to the German or Italian leagues."
At BVB, Julian Brandt's free transfer this summer will create a vacancy in the attacking midfield squad, while Bayer Leverkusen are also reported to be monitoring Mijnans.
He joined AZ from Sparta Rotterdam in 2023 for €2.5 million and quickly became a key player. Last summer he had hoped to join PSV Eindhoven, but AZ blocked the move; in compensation, he secured a pay rise and a pledge that he could leave for a major foreign club this summer. His current deal runs until 2028.
Mijnans is still awaiting his first international appearance for the national team.
Mijnans reflects on his extra year in Alkmaar with "mixed feelings". "We won the cup, and I easily met my personal targets for goals and assists. But if I'd moved to PSV, I would have won silverware as well, wouldn't I? And that might have brought me closer to the national team."
PSV went on to win the Eredivisie title, while the former U21 international is still awaiting his first senior cap. Although Mijnans has occasionally been mentioned, he is not currently viewed as a serious contender for Ronald Koeman's World Cup squad.