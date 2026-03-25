What had already been hinted at recently is now official: Bilal El Khannouss, who was previously on loan, will remain with the Swabians following the activation of a mandatory buy-out clause. This was confirmed by sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth in an interview with Sport Bild.
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"I can confirm that": VfB Stuttgart officially announces the third-most expensive transfer in the club's history – rumours about a new attacking player
"Yes, that's right. I can confirm that. All the conditions have now been met," said the 46-year-old, adding: "We're delighted to have secured Bilal on a permanent deal with VfB."
It is reported that Stuttgart will pay Leicester City €18 million plus potential bonuses for El Khannoussi, who already had a follow-up contract in place beforehand. The Moroccan international has therefore signed a contract until 2030, which contains no release clause. His salary, including bonus payments, is said to amount to up to €3 million.
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VfB's most expensive transfers: El Khannouss knocks Bouanani off the podium
El Khannouss thus becomes the third-most expensive signing in VfB’s history, knocking Badredine Bouanani off the podium; like the 21-year-old, Bouanani had joined the club on the Neckar shortly before the summer transfer window closed. Stuttgart reportedly paid 15 million euros to prise the Algerian away from OGC Nice.
Unlike El Khannouss, however, Bouanani has so far fallen well short of expectations. In the Bundesliga, he is still waiting for his first goal or assist. El Khannouss, on the other hand, has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, and is already enjoying the best season of his career. He had been involved in eight goals for Premier League relegation side Leicester, and the same number the previous year at KRC Genk.
Meanwhile, there are rumours that VfB are set to bolster their attack once again for the new season. As several Dutch media outlets report, there is interest in a transfer for Sami Ouaissa. The 21-year-old scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 appearances for Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen. A transfer fee of eight to ten million euros is reportedly being asked for, and VfL Wolfsburg are also said to be interested. However, with the Wolves facing relegation, they are likely to be at a disadvantage.
VfB Stuttgart: An overview of the most expensive transfers
Players Season Previous club Transfer fee Deniz Undav 2024/25 Brighton & Hove Albion €26.7 million Ermedin Demirovic 2024/25 FC Augsburg €23 million Bilal El Khannouss 2026/27 Leicester City €18 million Badredine Bouanani 2025/26 OGC Nice €15 million Tiago Tomas 2025/26 VfL Wolfsburg €13 million