'Humble' Paul Pogba hailed as 'world-class player' by team-mate after making fantastic first impression at Monaco

Pogba is again battling injury, but his presence in the Monaco dressing room remains strong. In an interview with The Guardian, fellow midfielder Camara detailed the former Manchester United star's influence behind the scenes.

"As soon as I heard Monaco were interested in Pogba, I told myself we are really lucky to have him in our team," Camara said. "We know he is a world-class player, but he doesn’t show that [in the dressing room]. He is always humble and stays true to himself. We know he is a player who will bring us a lot through his experience. We hope he will be fit again soon. We will really need him this season."

Camara, currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, has admitted he has also spoken with Pogba, who is of Guinean descent, about his own African heritage. "I ask him all sorts of questions, even ones about Senegalese food. He said his favourite is Thieboudienne – like everyone else!" he added.

Though he is a transfer gossip column regular, Camara isn't giving any thought to a move away and is focused on staying at Monaco with Pogba. "For now, I am really happy at Monaco. I feel really at ease here: the players are kind and ambitious, and I have a manager who trusts me. I follow the Premier League a lot - everyone does. I'm not thinking about changing clubs but we will see what happens at the end of the season," he continued.

