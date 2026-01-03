Getty
'It's difficult' - Hugo Ekitike opens up on profiting from Alexander Isak's Liverpool misfortune after £125m man suffered leg fracture
Ekitike steps up for Liverpool
Ekitike is firmly ensconced as Liverpool's first-choice No.9 after Isak's injury against Spurs. This season, the summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, has scored 11 goals in all competitions, and is likely to be trusted to lead the line throughout the remainder of the campaign after Isak's bitter blow. Now, he has opened up on the fact that he is set to profit from the Swede's personal injury nightmare.
He told Liverpool's official website: "Obviously that kind of thing happened and I was very sorry for him because it's not funny when you come to a new club and get injured with that kind of injury – it's difficult. But for me, I try to do my job. The coach puts me on the pitch and I'll show him and show the fans that I can help the team. It doesn't matter if I score, if I give assists, the most important [thing] for me is to win."
Ekitike talks 'special' run
The Frenchman has played plenty of football in recent weeks, scoring braces against both Leeds and Brighton, and also the winner against Spurs, and he has expressed his delight at playing so much over the festive period.
He said: "It was obviously special to play [around] Christmas and the next day after New Year. It's really exciting. I was in a position when I was watching on TV, so being here and able to play that kind of game is a blessing. Now we're going back to a busy, busy period, a lot of games in this month of January, but it's up to us to be fit, recover well after every game and be ready for the next one all the time."
He added: Obviously it's part of my job, our job. Football is my passion, so I do everything well and 100 per cent of things I can do to be fit and able to play every game. But for me, it's not even work, it's my passion. I love doing that and that's what we need to do."
Striker issues rallying cry
Liverpool drew with Leeds last time out in a disappointing performance, but Ekitike has told the Reds to find a way to keep their unbeaten run going. They have not lost since November 22nd, when they were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest.
Ekitike added: "It was a difficult game to face, a difficult team to face. They were playing a low block, not much ball and we [had] to create chances. But it's a lesson. We need to take the good things of this game and go to Fulham and show that we are always able to get better. We didn't win but we didn't lose, so it's up to us to look forward and go to the next game and win."
He continued: "Obviously it was a tough period for us but we just stick together, try to work. Obviously now it's a bit better but I can't say it's the best because we have had a few draws in the last series. But I think the most important [thing] when you play here is to win, so we can't be happy."
What comes next?
Liverpool play Fulham on Sunday before a heavyweight meeting with Arsenal next week. They will then compete in the third round of the FA Cup, playing Barnsley in their first fixture in the competition. Ekitike, of course, has yet to play in the competition, and will hope to prove his worth in the world's oldest cup competition. Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2022/23.
