Theate, whose many qualities have nonetheless been overshadowed by an unfortunate season in Frankfurt, has reportedly attracted interest from AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, and is said to be open to a move. Eintracht Frankfurt will consider offers in the region of 15-20 million euros.

Bild reports that the club is aiming higher for Larsson, valuing the Swede at around €35–40m. Like his team-mate, Larsson suffered a loss of form after a promising pre-season, which ultimately cost him a place at the World Cup. Graham Potter left him out of the squad for the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

"He received a call telling him he wasn't in the squad and Hugo is completely devastated. He was in the running the whole time, but now he won't be there," Swedish portal Fotbollskanalen quoted an insider as saying. As a result, Larsson will miss the chance to showcase his talents on the World Cup stage. He has previously been linked with English clubs and Atlético Madrid.