Huge Mohamed Salah concern for Egypt! Liverpool icon a doubt for World Cup round of 32 tie vs Australia

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan remains optimistic about the situation surrounding Salah. Following the physical encounter with Iran, Hassan addressed the media and shared a positive conversation he had with Salah regarding the issue.

Hassan said: "I spoke with Salah and, God willing, the injury doesn't seem serious. He assured me it would be fine, that it's not a serious injury." Egypt qualified from Group G in second place, in no small part thanks to Salah, who has scored one goal and provided two assists in the tournament so far. The coaching staff will be desperately hoping that Salah is correct in his own assessment and that the hamstring strain is indeed minor.