How much Salah earns at Trabzonspor: salary and contract details

Turkey is buzzing over Salah's arrival. On Wednesday 5 August he landed at Istanbul airport to applause and chants from hundreds of Trabzonspor fans, before travelling on to Trabzon for his medical and the signing of his contract. Between the two cities, around 20,000 to 25,000 people gathered: "It's incredible, I don't remember ever having seen anything like it before," Salah said. It is a two-year agreement due to expire in June 2028, with wages of around €8.5 million per season, €17 million over two years, as well as, according to reports coming from Turkey, 20% of the revenue from merchandising linked to his name.



