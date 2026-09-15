The mood at Milanello was relaxed on the eve of the first Europa League outing at San Siro against Benfica. Ruben Amorim spoke to the squad for a few minutes, urging his players to put into practice what they have been working on in recent training sessions.
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How Milan change in the Europa League: Moreira with Chukuwueze. Camarda on the bench again
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AC Milan are back at full strength, with Gabbia training fully again. The Rossoneri vice-captain should be the only change in defence, with De Winter set for a rest. Bondo is the only absentee. He is not part of Amorim's technical plans and will not be brought back into the fold despite the written request his lawyers submitted via certified email. Chukwueze is among the players in the best form. The Nigeria international is in very good physical condition and is also helping the group grow in calm and cohesion, including with the new arrivals.
Confirmation for Moreira
Modric will start tomorrow's match on the bench, with the indispensable Musah preferred in midfield. Amorim will settle the doubt between Jashari and Rabiot today: the former Bruges player could return to the starting XI 20 days after his last start (Torino-Milan on 23 August, editor's note). Down the left, Moreira will keep his place after starring in the win over Lazio with the first brace of his career, while Chukwueze lines up on the opposite wing.
Hutchinson temptation
Former fixture player Gonçalo Ramos will chase his first European goal in an AC Milan shirt against his old club Benfica. It will be a special game for Milan's No.9: with the Lisbon Eagles, the former PSG player made 106 appearances and scored 41 goals for the first team. Pulisic will make his first start in the attacking midfield role, while Hutchinson could be the big surprise in the line-up: the former Nottingham Forest player is battling with Cisse for a place.
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