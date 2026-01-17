How Man Utd's Diogo Dalot escaped Manchester derby red card for brutal high challenge on Man City's Jeremy Doku as fans are left in utter disbelief

While former United player and Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville felt it was the right decision to keep Dalot on the pitch, football fans from other teams strongly disagreed. Some believed that this was another example of inconsistent refereeing, while others felt City were "absolutely robbed".

@elsdawg wrote on X: "HOW THE HELL ISNT THIS A RED CARD FOR DALOT?????"

@Lea_EFC mused: "Gary Neville telling everyone that this tackle from Diogo Dalot is not a Red Card. Sure Gary."

@tculer4 commented, "Manchester City are absolutely getting robbed here, Dalot with a reckless tackle that is a straight red card and 5 games ban at least not given. There wasnt any VAR check also this is very unfair and pathetic."

@georgeachillea tweeted: "Consistency in decisions is an absolute joke btw… whether it should or shouldn’t be by fan thoughts, doesn’t change the fact other players have been sent off for far less than what Dalot just did. All they’ve looked at this season is “studs high on leg” but decided this time that it isn’t red? Just confusing tbh."

@10blended added: "That Dalot challenge is the dirtiest I’ve seen in my 50 years of watching football."