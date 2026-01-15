Getty
How Lionel Messi is allowing Enzo Fernandez to live ‘PlayStation’ dream as Argentina ready themselves for World Cup title defence
Fernandez career path: Meteoric rise to stardom
Fernandez was something of an unknown quantity at that point, particularly to audiences outside of South America. His potential had been noted at River Plate, allowing a move to Europe to be made with Portuguese outfit Benfica.
After capturing a global crown in the Middle East, it did not take long for Premier League giants Chelsea to come calling. Fernandez joined them in 2023 for a British transfer record £107 million ($144m) and has not looked back from there.
He often takes on captaincy duties for the Blues, as his leadership skills are put to the test, while 2025 delivered more tangible success in the form of Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.
Why Fernandez is living the dream alongside GOAT Messi
Along the way, Fernandez has taken his tally of senior international caps to 38. The vast majority of those have been earned with Messi by his side, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner having morphed from a boyhood idol into a close friend and mentor.
On that journey, Fernandez told Por el Mundo: “I used to play on PlayStation, I watched his matches, and suddenly I was training with him. It’s incredible, a dream.”
Fernandez played an important role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar, with his efforts helping Messi to complete the most glittering medal collection that professional football has ever seen.
Fernandez has told GIVEMESPORT of that achievement: “Winning the World Cup with Messi was incredible. We were fully motivated because our team grew up watching Leo at home on TV. We’d been fighting for it for many years and Messi had unfinished business.
“I’m so proud that I was able to share that moment with him and win the World Cup alongside him, knowing what it meant to him and all of us. Of course, we all wanted to do it for him because it was the only sporting achievement missing for him.
“He’s a great person and I’m so proud to share these moments with him. He’s the greatest of all time, so it’s a privilege to share the dressing room with him. It’s a huge thing for me and I’m really enjoying it. I try to make the most of every moment spent with him.”
How Messi helps young stars settle in Argentina squad
Messi is always prepared to help emerging talents find their feet in the Argentina national team set-up, with the same being true of several other experienced figures that know how difficult it can be to make that step.
Fernandez added on how that process played out for him: “We are an incredible group. From the first day I arrived, I always felt very supported. The group is united, and it shows. I was very young and everything was new to me. I have to take my hat off to the guys because they are incredible human beings.”
Back-to-back? Who Argentina will face at 2026 World Cup
Argentina are now preparing for the defence of their World Cup title, with FIFA’s flagship event heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. Fernandez will, fitness permitting, form part of Lionel Scaloni’s plans.
Many are expecting the Albiceleste to be there or thereabouts once again, but Fernandez is reluctant to make any predictions. He said when asked to look ahead to another major tournament: “Anything can happen, but we’re doing very well. We have to keep winning. What happened, happened.”
Argentina have been placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan - with their opening game taking place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 16. Messi - who continues to ply his trade in MLS for Inter Miami - is likely to line up in that fixture, but the South American GOAT is yet to officially confirm his participation.
