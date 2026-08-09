Sunday evening brought a flurry of press reports on Barcelona's transfer plans, with the Catalan club looking to offload some players and bring in others.

Marc Casado is among those up for sale. He's attracting significant interest from the Roshn Saudi Pro League, led by Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.

The Catalan giants also want to seal one of the biggest deals of the window: the signing of veteran Manchester City midfielder Rodri. They've moved very close to landing him, but a few financial details are holding up completion.