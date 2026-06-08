How Disney helped to give England star a World Cup ‘head start’ - with the Three Lions finding a surprising source of assistance

Following a directive from England boss Thomas Tuchel for players to vacation in the same time zone as the tournament host, Burn opted for a trip to Florida with his family. The towering centre-back believes the extra week spent in the heat and humidity of the Walt Disney World Resort has given him a crucial advantage over those who arrived later.

"Reflecting on his physical state during England's recent friendly against New Zealand, Burn explained in remarks highlighted by the Expressthat the transition was seamless. "I didn't notice the heat that much, if I am being honest. I have been here a week before; I did Disney with the kids because I wanted to get a bit of a head start," he said. "Honestly, I think that helped. Don't get us wrong, it wasn't like a Saturday afternoon in Newcastle, but I felt a lot better than I was expecting to."