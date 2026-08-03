For the first time since the 2000s, AC Milan have not made any sales by 3 August (Fullkrug has returned to West Ham because the €5 million purchase option held by West Ham was allowed to lapse). The delay reflects the challenges facing a new management team still getting to grips with certain dynamics. At the same time, Amorim wanted to take a close look at some players returning from loan spells last season. Chukwueze's situation says plenty: the Rossoneri did not lose heart when Fulham decided against signing him for €24 million because the Nigeria international's technical qualities are highly valued by the Portuguese manager. Since the first day of pre-season training camp, Amorim has used Chuku wide on the right of his four-man midfield, in a role that strongly recalls his successful spell at Villarreal, where he would start on the right before cutting inside to wreak havoc in the final third.
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How Chukwueze got on at Fulham and why Amorim has decided to back him at AC Milan
Amorim’s verdict
At Amorim's unveiling press conference, alongside Cardinale, he was emphatic about Chukwueze's situation: "Chukwu is staying with us. We need players who can beat a man, literally. Saelemaekers can play on the left and the right. Cissé and Comotto will start pre-season with us, then I really have no idea what will happen. But it matters little where the players come from: if they play well, if they take on the coaching and if they have characteristics that fit that moment, then we will find a place for them in the squad. Before looking outside, we should take a good look inside. Then at the end of pre-season we will see what has happened, paying very close attention to the budget. I think Chukwueze really has great qualities to be in our squad and he gives us alternatives for playing with other systems."
How it went at Fulham
The numbers in football offer an early snapshot, but they only make sense once you add the context: Chukwueze made 23 Premier League appearances (26 in total including the domestic cups), recording three goals and four assists. He also produced flashes of real quality, including his display against Manchester City, which drew praise from Pep Guardiola at the final whistle.
At Fulham, Chukwueze performed well. His pace and ability to beat a man often gave Marco Silva's attack an unpredictable edge, especially when he came on during a game. Those qualities are exactly why Amorim sees him as a strong fit for his 3-4-2-1. After two very disappointing seasons in Milan, Chukwueze has rebuilt his confidence and now wants redemption. He will battle with Athekame for a place on the right, with Saelemakers expected to play mainly on the left flank.
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