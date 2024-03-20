Houston Dash goalkeeping coach & ex-MLS stopper Matt Lampson sacked for alleged player relationship

USA TODAY SportsAmeé RuszkaiHouston Dash goalkeeping coach & ex-MLS stopper Matt Lampson sacked for alleged player relationshipHouston DashNWSLWomen's footballHouston Dash has removed goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson from his role due to an alleged relationship with a player, according to a report.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHouston Dash goalkeeper coach Lampson sackedReason is an alleged relationship with a player Player-coach relationships banned in NWSL