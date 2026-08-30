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Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Hours until the story ends?: Benzema embarrasses Al-Shabab and pushes Al-Hilal towards a difficult decision

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330 million riyals: limited options and a complicated financial equation

Karim Benzema's crisis at Al-Hilal has taken a fresh turn, with a new option emerging for the French striker should his relationship with the Blue club finally break down.

So far, the player wants none of it. Benzema has dug in, rejecting every proposed solution to his standoff with Al-Hilal bar two: meet his financial demands, or agree a mutual termination that hands him every penny he is still owed.

  • Request to facilitate the deal: Benzema rejects Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have entered the Benzema saga. Informed sources told "Asharq Al-Awsat" on Sunday that the club want to sign the veteran forward.

    Having approved a move for the France striker, Al-Shabab have asked the Saudi Pro League to help smooth the deal through. Benzema, though, is still refusing to join "the Lions".

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    According to the same source, Benzema has told Al-Hilal's management he wants to stay, or else agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent. In that case he would pocket all his remaining dues through to the end of his deal on 30 June 2027.

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  • Benzema's secrets with Al-Hilal: two contracts and a complex clause to sever the relationship

    According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", Benzema pockets 25 million dollars a year from Al-Hilal under a direct deal between the two.

    The dues still owed to the French striker from September until the end of June 2030 come to around 20.8 million dollars, close to 78.1 million Saudi riyals.

    Benzema's earnings don't stop at his Al-Hilal deal. The newspaper revealed a second, separate contract in the same report, worth 23 million dollars a year and running until 2030, funded through the Saudi Pro League's recruitment programme.

    That second contract covers Benzema's work promoting Saudi football and its events. Should it run until 30 June 2030, the remaining dues reach around 330.6 million riyals.

    Written into the deal is a clause barring Benzema from playing outside Saudi Arabia for its entire duration. A move to a club beyond the Kingdom, and any appearance for that club, would cancel the contract on the spot.

    Those terms hand Benzema a contractual edge if he switches to another Saudi club, because he keeps the deal running until 2030 intact. So far, though, Al-Shabab's approach has been met by the Frenchman's refusal.

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  • Another obstacle facing Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab must first offload their 30-year-old English player Josh Brownhill before they can win Benzema's approval and move for the French striker.

    Sources confirm that Benzema's stance is the biggest obstacle to the deal. He has firmly rejected the idea of pulling on the Al-Shabab shirt.

    Nor will the Frenchman accept being registered only on Al-Hilal's Asian list to take part in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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  • Latest developments: will the story end today?

    The latest twist came from Saudi newspaper "Alyaum", which reports that Al-Hilal could announce a financial settlement with Benzema this Sunday, formally ending their relationship with the French striker. Where he heads next remains anyone's guess.

    Al-Hilal are weighing up whether to terminate Benzema's contract, the paper confirmed, acting on the wishes of manager Simone Inzaghi. He has asked to part ways with the forward.

    To fill the void, the club have edged closer to signing Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, the report added.

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