"Hopefully they'll be heading home early": DFB nightmare Cucurella names Germany as dark horses for the World Cup

Ecuador, Germany's third group-stage opponent at the World Cup which begins on 11 June, "can play a significant role," insists Cucurella. The left-back—whose handball in the penalty area during extra time of the Euro 2024 quarter-final against the Germans went unpunished—added: "They have a lot of good players. Many underestimate them, but I'm convinced they'll do well. Still, I hope they're heading home early," Cucurella added, looking ahead to a potential knockout-stage meeting.

The side, currently coached by Argentine Sebastián Beccacece, began the 2026 South American qualifiers with a three-point penalty after submitting a player's birth certificate with an incorrect date and place of birth during the 2022 qualifying campaign. Despite this penalty, Ecuador qualified comfortably for the 2026 showpiece in the USA, Mexico and Canada, finishing second and conceding first place only to world champions Argentina.

They finished ahead of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, and last September they shocked Argentina with a 1-0 win. Their defensive solidity is striking: they conceded only five goals in 18 matches, fewer than any other team in the region, and kept 13 clean sheets.