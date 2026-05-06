Hope for the Bundesliga: Could Atlético Madrid's exit free up an extra Champions League spot?

Germany currently trails Spain by 0.567 points in the five-year UEFA coefficient ranking. Wins, draws and progression to the next round earn associations points, which are then divided by the total number of their clubs competing in the three European competitions. Germany has seven representatives, while Spain fields eight.

The formula is simple: each nation's points for wins, draws and progression are divided by the number of its clubs in the three European competitions. Germany has seven; Spain, eight.

Consequently, every point earned by a German club carries more weight than a point for a Spanish club: Germany gains 0.142 ranking places per point, whereas Spain moves up by only 0.125.

The basic formula is simple: a win in any European competition earns two points, a draw earns one. Clubs also pick up 1.5 points for reaching the next round in the Champions League, one point in the Europa League and 0.5 points in the Conference League.