Getty/GOAL
'I hope he can play with us' - Joan Garcia eager for Lionel Messi to make dream return to Barcelona after Inter Miami star's surprise Camp Nou visit
Messi’s emotional midnight return to Camp Nou
Messi sent shockwaves through Barcelona this week after making a surprise midnight visit to the newly renovated Camp Nou, stepping onto the pitch he once illuminated for nearly two decades. Currently on a break from MLS duties with Inter Miami, Messi took the opportunity to tour the ongoing stadium renovations and share a heartfelt message with Barcelona fans, his first since leaving the club in 2021.
The Argentine posted an emotional note on Instagram after the visit: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”
Messi's message immediately sparked speculation about a possible loan return in 2026, although Barcelona officials were quick to dismiss the rumours. Still, for fans and players alike, his visit was a reminder of the unbreakable bond between the club and its greatest icon.
- Getty/Instagram
‘I hope he can play with us’ - Joan Garcia on Messi and teammates
Speaking to RAC1, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia revealed the dressing room’s surprise when Messi’s visit came to light and admitted that he, too, dreams of playing alongside the Argentine great.
“No one expected Messi to do that, it’s good what he did. We talked about it in the dressing room, but we didn’t give it much importance either,” Garcia said. “I hope he can come and play with us, but I don’t know how possible or realistic that is.”
The former Espanyol shot-stopper, who joined Barca in the summer, also took the chance to speak about his relationships with the team’s goalkeepers.
On Wojciech Szczesny, he said warmly: “He’s a star. He’s very funny, we laugh a lot with him. Those of us who speak Catalan are teaching him words.”
Garcia defended the Polish goalkeeper amid criticism for recent goals conceded: “That’s what Hansi asks of us, knowing that sometimes it won’t work out. He told me that’s how we play, and that it can happen.”
When asked about Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Garcia was equally composed: “With Ter, everything is fine. The relationship is normal, like with any other teammate. It wasn’t uncomfortable for me.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Laporta rules out loan move but promises ‘beautiful tribute’ for Messi
Barca president Joan Laporta also addressed Messi’s visit during an interview with Catalunya Radio, dismissing rumours of a short-term loan return while reaffirming that the club is preparing a fitting tribute for their former captain.
“Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it’s not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios,” Laporta said.
The president admitted he was unaware of Inter Miami star's visit but expressed delight at the gesture: “I didn’t know he was coming, but Camp Nou is his home. When they explained how it happened, I think it was a sweet little spur-of-the-moment decision; he’d just finished dinner and felt like coming with some friends. It’s only right that Leo receives the most beautiful tribute in the world.”
Laporta confirmed that the club are working on a dedicated tribute ceremony for Messi once the Camp Nou renovations are complete, with the new stadium expected to seat 105,000 fans.
- Getty Images Sport
Joan Garcia’s comeback nears as Camp Nou debut looms
While the spotlight has been on Messi’s emotional return, Garcia himself is close to making his own comeback. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been sidelined for several months following meniscus surgery, but is now expected to return after the international break. The upcoming La Liga clash against Athletic Club on November 22, after the international break could mark Garcia’s long-awaited debut at the renovated stadium - a moment he admits he’s been eagerly anticipating.
For now, though, even as Garcia looks forward to stepping back on the pitch, his thoughts reflect those of millions of Barcelona fans worldwide - the dream of seeing Messi back where it all began.
Advertisement