Football is bringing in a new rule to tackle suspicious goalkeeper injuries, the kind used to break an opponent's rhythm, waste time, or buy a coach the chance to feed tactical instructions to his players.

IFAB, the International Football Association Board, has cleared the Spanish technical refereeing committee to run the trial, as set out in Circular No. 34.

The rule works like this. If a match stops because a goalkeeper is injured, the head coach must immediately name one of his outfield players to leave the pitch. That player then stays off the field for at least a minute after play restarts.

Miss the deadline and the captain pays the price. If the coach names nobody within the first 10 seconds from the moment the referee allows the goalkeeper to be treated, the team captain must leave the pitch automatically.

Three clear exceptions apply.

The first covers a goalkeeper's injury that comes from a foul warranting a free kick and needing immediate medical intervention.

Next comes a collision between the goalkeeper and an outfield player that requires both to be treated.

Bleeding makes up the third exception.

Where an outfield player is also injured, the one treated on the pitch must leave the field and stay off it for one full minute of actual playing time after the restart. He may return once the referee grants permission during a stoppage.