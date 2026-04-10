His questionable comments are raising eyebrows: must a Bundesliga manager leave just weeks after arriving?

After the 2–2 draw with 1. FC Köln, Riera sparked controversy with his unusual comments in the post-match press conference, thrusting him into the media spotlight. A victory on Saturday against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg (3:30 p.m.) would boost the coach’s credibility and restore some calm.

When he took charge in Frankfurt on 1 February, the team was “not only the worst in the Bundesliga in terms of goals conceded, but in the whole of Europe”, Riera claimed after the Cologne match. It was a dramatic statement, yet factually wide of the mark: at that moment, French side FC Metz had actually shipped one more goal.

In his list of matches Frankfurt had failed to win since his arrival, Riera then omitted the 0-0 draw at St. Pauli. A forgivable mistake, of course, but one that fits the picture: however technically proficient the football expert may be, his penchant for self-promotion rubs people up the wrong way.

In Frankfurt’s critical environment, his manner has drawn resentment. Riera, who speaks English fluently but very quickly and with a thick accent, often delivers long, rambling answers that miss the point of the question—a pattern that reinforces the perception of a coach whose self-presentation can overshadow his undoubted footballing expertise.