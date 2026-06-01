Translated by
"His proposals are ruinous!" Florentino Pérez launches a blistering attack on his main rival in Real Madrid's ongoing power struggle
He stated, "I cannot let them take over the club again. It's the same people: the sons, the friends, the brothers." Riquelme's attempts to woo voters with grandiose transfer promises have infuriated the long-serving Real boss. "Does anyone seriously doubt that, under my leadership, the world's best players will continue to line up for Real?" Perez retorted when asked about the opposition's tactics. In this debate, Perez is staking his claim on the club's history.
Riquelme had recently gone out on a limb in an interview with the daily newspaper ABC regarding transfer activities should he be elected. "We have signed two international stars," the 37-year-old boasted. "I have an agreement for two major stars to play for Real Madrid if I am president—stars who are essential for the sporting project in the short, medium and long term."
He refused to name the players, but he delivered a blistering verdict on the club's current hierarchy, arguing that Real has lost its DNA: "As a Real Madrid fan, I have to say that this club currently lacks hierarchy, professionalism, values and a sense of what actually defines Real Madrid. All of that is somewhat missing."
- Getty Images
Could Real Madrid soon become an investor-owned club? "These could be the last elections!"
He also levelled serious accusations against Pérez's privatisation plans. "They want to take the club away from the members," claimed Riquelme. Pérez is said to be aiming to open up the club – which is wholly owned by its members – to investors, albeit only for a five to ten per cent stake. "These could be the last elections; that's what many at Real Madrid think! Because privatisation is coming," Riquelme had said.
Perez hit back, insisting, "They're lying. Real Madrid will always belong to its members." He also noted that he had "risked his own fortune to save the club."
- Getty Images
Real Madrid is sinking into chaos, partly due to decisions made by Pérez.
Real Madrid's trophy-less campaign, marred by internal turbulence, has left president Florentino Pérez exposed to criticism. The decision to dismiss Xabi Alonso after only six months and then appoint Álvaro Arbeloa backfired. Under Arbeloa, open hostilities flared within the squad (keywords: Valverde and Tchouamenie), and by season's end the club was mired in chaos and public disputes.
Perez now stresses that Arbeloa's successor must "identify with the culture of Real Madrid" and get the best out of the club's stars. He has long been in agreement with José Mourinho, who will return for a second spell in the Spanish capital if Perez wins the 7 June election.
Perez also blamed the season's struggles on the gruelling early schedule: "The Club World Cup killed us. After three or four months, we had 28 injured first-team players."