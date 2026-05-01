Sky reports that Freiburg are weighing up a move to sign Darvich in the summer, with serious interest though no concrete steps have been taken yet.
Translated by
His former club is reportedly courting him: could VfB Stuttgart lose a star player before he's even made his debut?
Darvich joined Stuttgart last summer from FC Barcelona's reserve team for a transfer fee of one million euros. From the outset, VfB planned to nurture the central midfielder gradually. Yet with the campaign entering its final weeks, he is still awaiting his first-team debut; his only inclusion in a Bundesliga squad came on Matchday 2 last August.
Instead, he has featured solely for the club's reserve team in the 3. Liga, where his ten goals and three assists in 26 appearances have underlined his potential. "Noah would be ready; he's really developed well recently," Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß told Bild at the end of February, hinting at possible first-team opportunities for the German Under-21 international: "I'm very pleased with his development. He has a lot to offer, which qualifies him for greater challenges. He needs to continue exactly on this path."
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Noah Darvich: Freiburg, Barcelona, Stuttgart – and soon back to Freiburg?
Weeks have passed since Darvich's expected first-team debut, yet he is still waiting to make his senior bow. As a result, talk of a potential departure has intensified, despite his contract running until 2029. Sky reports that talks between VfB officials and the player's representatives will soon clarify whether his situation will change. If not, a transfer could gain momentum: the Stuttgarter Nachrichten have already floated the possibility of a loan move.
A return to SCF would be emotionally charged for Darvich; after all, he was born in Freiburg and played for the club's youth teams from 2017 to 2023. In summer 2023, Freiburg offered the then freshly crowned U17 European champion—who would later add the U17 World Cup with the DFB squad—the chance to play for their second team, then still in the 3. Liga.
Yet the allure of Barcelona proved irresistible, and he chose to join the Catalan giants instead. He gained valuable experience in friendly matches alongside Robert Lewandowski, but in competitive fixtures he always played for Barça's B team in Spain's third division. As his playing time dwindled toward the end of the 2024/25 season, Darvich returned to Germany and signed for VfB last summer.
Noah Darvich: His stats for VfB Stuttgart II
Games
26
Goals
10 assists
Assists
3 yellow cards
Yellow cards
1