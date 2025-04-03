'I'm Italian now' - Heung-Min Son admits hilarious bromance with 'best mate' Dele Alli still going strong as former Tottenham star settles into Serie A life with Como
Heung-Min Son says Dele Alli was one of his "best mates" at Tottenham and revealed their friendship is still going strong following his Como move.
- Son & Dele good friends at Tottenham
- Latter now playing at Como in Serie A
- Spurs man reveals Alli's Italian story