viktor-gyokeres(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Hell of a player' - Arsenal told how many goals 'machine' Viktor Gyokeres will score in debut season as £64m transfer from Sporting CP nears completion

V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
Transfers
Sporting CP
Premier League
A. Limpar

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has shared his view on incoming Gunners forward Viktor Gyokeres, describing him as a "goal machine". Arsenal have agreed to pay Sporting CP £64 million ($86.3m) for Gyokeres, inclusive of add-ons. Limpar expects Gyokeres to be a hit in his debut season at Emirates Stadium and has predicted how many goals he will score.

  • Limpar gives verdict on Gyokeres
  • Predicts how many goals striker will score in debut season
  • Arsenal finally agreed fee with Sporting CP
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next matches