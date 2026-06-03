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Jonas Rütten

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He was already on Hasan Salihamidzic's wish list: FC Bayern are reportedly close to a surprise double signing

Bundesliga
Transfers
Eredivisie
Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven
S. Dest
I. Saibari

FC Bayern are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari and another former transfer target of ex-sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Sergino Dest is once again on Bayern Munich's wish list, alongside Saibari. The versatile full-back, capable on either flank, was already in Munich in the summer of 2020 when a move to the German champions appeared imminent. However, the US international ultimately chose to leave Ajax for FC Barcelona. 

"Why Barcelona and not Bayern? It wasn't easy, but Barcelona is the club of my dreams," Dest told the Associated Press at the time, "that's why I chose them." 

  • Six years on, the 25-year-old is finally set to join FC Bayern. Although Dest established himself as a regular for the Catalans at times after his move, this form lasted only 18 months, thanks to nagging injuries and fierce competition at Barça. 

    After just two seasons he moved on loan to AC Milan, where he struggled to settle, and then to PSV Eindhoven. Dest joined PSV on a free transfer when his contract expired in summer 2024, but suffered a cruciate ligament tear during his loan spell in April 2024, delaying his comeback until March 2025. He subsequently regained his place in the starting line-up and played a key role in PSV's Eredivisie title defence, contributing eight assists and two goals.

    Eindhovens Dagblad reports that, with his contract running until 2028, Bayern would need to pay between €20 and €25 million in transfer fees. Nevertheless, a move to Munich is not yet certain. Bayern are prioritising a deal for Dest's teammate Saibari, with an agreement already in place between the club and the Moroccan, and talks with PSV expected to accelerate. The German record champions have reportedly made an initial offer of €48 million. 

    Should that deal go through, FCB would first look to sell players—most likely loan returnees such as Joao Palhinha, who spent last season at Tottenham—before pursuing a move for Dest.

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    FC Bayern could kill two birds with one stone by signing Sergino Dest.

    A move for Dest could allow Bayern Munich to address two reported squad weaknesses in one fell swoop. Bayern have long been expected to reinforce the full-back positions, initially seeking a backup and challenger for Konrad Laimer on the right. Recent weeks, however, have brought positive signals about a possible extension for the Austrian, while concerns over Alphonso Davies' physical state are reported to be growing inside the club.

    The Canadian, who signed a lucrative long-term deal and was earmarked as a future first-team mainstay, is still dealing with the after-effects of a cruciate ligament tear suffered last year. He suffered repeated muscle injuries during the 2022/23 campaign and rarely recaptured his former level. In May, a fresh hamstring injury ruled him out of Bayern's season finale and is likely to keep him sidelined for the World Cup opener on home soil.

    Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown has therefore emerged as a candidate to replace Davies. Brown was one of the few bright spots during Eintracht's disappointing season and could also make an impact at the World Cup as a surprise first-team regular. Reports suggest Eintracht value the youngster at least €60 million.

  • FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern: Are versatile centre-backs like Bisseck the best solution?

    More recently, international centre-backs Yann Bisseck of Inter Milan and Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City have been linked with Bayern as potential solutions and reinforcements. Although both are natural centre-backs, they can also slot in at full-back—Bisseck on the right, Gvardiol on the left. 

    Both would cost significantly more than Dest, but if suitable offers for Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito materialise next summer and two backup centre-backs depart, Bisseck and Gvardiol could rank as more compelling options for FCB than Dest.

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