'He told me to enjoy the moment' - Armando González credits Chicharito Hernández after becoming Chivas’ new scoring champion

Amid recent rumors suggesting Hernández had caused friction in the dressing room, González firmly denied the speculation.

“Everything that’s said about Javier and Chivas is false,” he stated. “I see him every day, and what he wants most is for the team to grow and for Chivas to be champions.”

The young striker emphasized that personal accolades come second to the team’s objectives.

“I’m happy to win the scoring title, but our main goal is to win the championship,” he said. “It’s not common for a Mexican player to win the Golden Boot, so it’s something to be proud of. This is just the beginning - I have to keep working hard every day.”

González also touched on his call-up to the Mexican national team for the upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.

“You always hope for the best. If it happens, I’ll give 1,000 percent for the national team,” he said.