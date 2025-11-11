TOPSHOT-FBL-MEX-GUADALAJARA-MONTERREYAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'He told me to enjoy the moment' - Armando González credits Chicharito Hernández after becoming Chivas’ new scoring champion

Armando González made history for Chivas, becoming the club’s seventh player to win the Liga MX Golden Boot after finishing the Apertura 2025 with 12 goals - level with Toluca’s Paulinho and Atlético de San Luis’ Joao Pedro. The young striker credited Javier “Chicharito” Hernández as a key mentor during his breakout season and said his next dream is to lead Chivas to the title.

  FBL-MEX-GUADALAJARA-MONTERREYAFP

    Armando González finishes as joint top scorer

    González closed out a memorable season by becoming the Liga MX Apertura 2025 Golden Boot winner, netting 12 goals to share the honor with Paulinho of Toluca and Joao Pedro of Atlético de San Luis. The 21-year-old forward ended a six-year drought for Chivas without having a top scorer and did so in style, scoring in the final match against Monterrey.

  FBL-MEX-GUADALAJARA-MONTERREYAFP

    Credits Chicharito for his advice and mentorship

    González revealed Hernández played a pivotal role in his mental preparation for the final stretch of the tournament. 

    “Javier told me not to worry about it - that if it happened, it happened, and if not, I should still be proud of what I’d accomplished,” González said. “He told me to enjoy it, to let things flow, because moments like these are special.”

  FBL-MEX-GUADALAJARA-MONTERREYAFP

    Denies rumors of locker-room tension

    Amid recent rumors suggesting Hernández had caused friction in the dressing room, González firmly denied the speculation. 

    “Everything that’s said about Javier and Chivas is false,” he stated. “I see him every day, and what he wants most is for the team to grow and for Chivas to be champions.”

    The young striker emphasized that personal accolades come second to the team’s objectives. 

    “I’m happy to win the scoring title, but our main goal is to win the championship,” he said. “It’s not common for a Mexican player to win the Golden Boot, so it’s something to be proud of. This is just the beginning - I have to keep working hard every day.”

    González also touched on his call-up to the Mexican national team for the upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay. 

    “You always hope for the best. If it happens, I’ll give 1,000 percent for the national team,” he said.

  Toluca v America - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MX

    Paulinho shares the Golden Boot

    Meanwhile, Paulinho’s story added another layer of sportsmanship to the race for the scoring crown. During Toluca’s 2–0 win over América, the Portuguese forward - after earning a penalty in the 56th minute - surprised everyone by letting teammate Helinho take the kick that sealed the victory. 

    “I took a hit to the head and didn’t feel 100 percent. I wasn’t going to risk the team’s win just for the Golden Boot,” Paulinho explained post-match, embodying the selflessness that defined Toluca’s championship run.

