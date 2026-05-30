Henry was referring, among other things, to what remains the most important goal of the DFB star's career. In the 2021 Champions League final, Havertz, then still with Chelsea FC, netted the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win over Manchester City. Six months later he delivered again, converting a late penalty in extra time of the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras to clinch a 2-1 victory and the global crown for the Blues.

Since his £75 million move from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2023, Havertz has continued to deliver when it matters. He netted the late 1-0 winner in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Sporting Lisbon in early April, a result that proved decisive after the second leg finished 0-0. More recently, his late winner in the 1-0 defeat of Burnley on the penultimate Premier League weekend proved decisive as Manchester City faltered the next day, handing Arsenal their first English league title in 22 years.

For the DFB side, with whom he will contest this summer's World Cup and is likely to secure a starting berth under national coach Julian Nagelsmann, Havertz also delivered a crucial goal at the 2024 European Championship on home soil, netting the opening penalty in the 2-0 round-of-16 win over Denmark to break the deadlock.