He's even passed his medical! BVB appear to have secured their first major summer signing

On the same day, however, Bild reported that the Austrian Bundesliga club was holding out for a higher fee than the previously agreed €20 million for Gadou. According to the story, Salzburg wanted a base transfer fee of roughly €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million. Sporting director Ole Book and Lars Ricken quickly put a stop to that.

Bild now reports that an agreement has been reached with Salzburg on a transfer fee of €19.5 million, with a maximum of €4.5 million in add-ons still possible.

The 1.95-metre centre-back joined Salzburg from the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up in 2024 and has since appeared in 33 competitive matches, including Europa League outings.

In Dortmund, the 19-year-old is poised to strengthen the injury-hit back line. With Niklas Süle retired, Emre Can sidelined long-term and Nico Schlotterbeck's future still uncertain, BVB desperately need defensive cover.