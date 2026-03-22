He’s currently under contract with a second-tier club! A surprising name is being touted as Sebastian Kehl’s successor at BVB

With his "analytical approach and calm, strategic management style, as well as shrewd squad planning", Book has built up an excellent reputation in the industry over the past few years, which is why he is said to have already been on the radar at VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

However, he turned down the approaches from the Bundesliga and instead extended his contract at Elversberg – partly because he is said to have been eyeing a role at a bigger club. That opportunity now appears to have arisen with the Black and Yellows.

At Elversberg, Book is regarded as one of the architects of the club’s current sporting success. Despite notable departures last summer, such as Fisnik Asllani’s return on loan to TSG Hoffenheim, the 40-year-old has put together a formidable squad for the Saarland-based side, which sits second in the second-tier table after 27 of 34 matchdays and has a good chance of promotion to the Bundesliga.