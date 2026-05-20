He's currently enjoying a massive salary, and a major managerial move at Eintracht Frankfurt now looks increasingly likely

Krösche and Jaissle have a history together in the Red Bull network: Krösche spent years at RB Leipzig, while Jaissle managed RB Salzburg. According to reports, Krösche tried twice to bring Jaissle to Eintracht Frankfurt—first in summer 2023 after Oliver Glasner's exit, and again in the subsequent winter break.

When that move collapsed, Frankfurt instead appointed Albert Riera as Dino Toppmöller's successor. However, the Spaniard—described as "difficult to manage"—clashed with key players and the media, and departed after securing only four wins from 14 matches.