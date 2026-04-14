According to the British newspaper *The Independent*, Bayern Munich are weighing up a summer move for former Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey, who currently plies his trade with AFC Sunderland. The report claims the German record champions have already been monitoring the 24-year-old Dutchman.
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He once proved to be a nightmare for Jonathan Tah: FC Bayern are reportedly eyeing a surprise backup for Harry Kane
Brobbey only joined the “Black Cats” ahead of the current season, arriving from Ajax Amsterdam for just over €20 million. According to The Independent, however, the striker would not come cheap—an interested club would still have to fork out around €50 million.
At Bayern, Brobbey could serve as backup to first-choice striker Harry Kane. That role is currently filled by Nicolas Jackson, who is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season and is not expected to stay in Munich beyond summer.
Bayern will avoid the compulsory buyout clause in Jackson’s loan deal—triggered by a set number of starts—thanks to his limited game time, and the 24-year-old is now linked with a move to Serie A club AC Milan.
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Is Anthony Gordon set to join FC Bayern?
Nevertheless, Bayern is unlikely to pay a hefty transfer fee for a player intended solely as a backup option. Brobbey has not set the world alight at Sunderland this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 25 Premier League appearances.
According to Sky, Munich are instead seeking more versatile options, capable of supporting or challenging Luis Diaz on the left wing.
Recent reports have therefore linked the club with a “very concrete” interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, described by Sky as the “absolute top choice” to slot in behind the irreplaceable Diaz.
Unlike Brobbey, the 25-year-old can play on the wing, as a central striker or even as a number 10 behind a number 9 such as Kane. Bayern may also benefit from Newcastle’s potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints, which could force the club to sell some of its top players.
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Brobbey haunts Tah and flops for Leipzig
Sky reports that Bayern Munich are prepared to pay up to €70 million for Gordon. Yet that sum is unlikely to impress Newcastle United, who are under Financial Fair Play scrutiny but can still smile wryly at the offer. The England international is also on the radar of financially powerful Premier League heavyweights such as Arsenal.
However, Bayern are unlikely to sign both players next summer, as such heavy spending would contradict their planned medium-term transfer strategy.
There is also a risk factor with Brobbey: the Dutchman flopped at RB Leipzig, failing to score in 14 appearances before returning to Ajax for €16 million. He later found form, netting 56 goals in 163 games for the Amsterdam club, then moved to Sunderland.
Bayern centre-back Jonathan Tah will remember Brobbey well: the striker caused him serious trouble in Germany’s 2-2 Nations League draw with the Oranje in September 2024, forcing Tah to foul him repeatedly before the defender was substituted at half-time to avoid a second yellow card.