On the sidelines of a media event for Magenta TV – for which the Vancouver Whitecaps forward will be covering the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico as an expert – Müller was asked about the likelihood of a potential return to the DFB squad.
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"He must be mad": Thomas Müller jokes about a possible call from national team manager Julian Nagelsmann
"Yes, zero," was the 36-year-old’s clear reply. He then added with a touch of humour: "Well, if he (national coach Julian Nagelsmann; Ed.) calls me, he’s got a screw loose. Then he’s really got a problem. He can’t possibly call me. How many would have to be out? About 15 forwards?"
Müller had ended his career with the German national team following the quarter-final exit against Spain at the 2024 European Championship on home soil. In total, he made 131 appearances for the DFB team (third in the all-time appearances ranking), scoring 45 goals and providing 41 assists. His greatest success was winning the title at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
At club level, Müller played for FC Bayern Munich for 25 years between 2000 and 2025, before his contract with the German record champions was not renewed last summer and he moved to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. There, he narrowly missed out on the league title in his first season.
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Thomas Müller on returning to FC Bayern: "If the door is left ajar..."
Whilst a return to the national team is no longer on the cards for Müller, a future return to Säbener Straße to take up an administrative role there seems a possibility.
When asked about this, he said: “I don’t rule anything out. I’ll just let things take their course. If a door was even just a crack open in my life and I wanted to go through it, I’ve always managed to do so. If I want to and have the ability to push a door open, it doesn’t have to be wide open and I might still fit through.”
At the 2026 World Cup, which Müller will be covering as an expert for Magenta TV alongside Jürgen Klopp and Mats Hummels, the German team will face Curaçao, Ecuador and the Ivory Coast in the group stage.
The German national team's fixtures:
27 March, 8.45 pm
Switzerland v Germany
30 March, 8.45 pm
Germany v Ghana
31 May, 8.45 pm
Germany v Finland
6 June, 8.30 pm
USA v Germany