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Jose Mourinho Roma Europa League final 2023Getty
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

He lays down the law: Mourinho issues his first warnings to Real Madrid players

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Will the Portuguese extend his dominance?

José Mourinho has moved quickly to impose his rules inside Real Madrid. After more than a month at Valdebebas, he has begun reshaping the dressing room in line with a philosophy built on discipline, hard work and responsibility.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that the Portuguese coach has held meetings with the team's leaders and spoken individually with most of the players who entered his office. He is laying down the first foundations of a new culture within the squad, one he sees as essential to achieving the season's objectives.

The timing of Mourinho's Netflix documentary carries a special significance, according to "Marca". It revealed a side of his personality and his way of dealing with dressing rooms, the very mentality he is now seeking to apply inside Real Madrid.

  • "They were spoiled"

    The newspaper revisited part of Mourinho's remarks about his previous spell with Real Madrid, specifically his relationship with the team's captain at the time, Iker Casillas.

    During his first meetings with Casillas, the Portuguese recalls, some of the requests centred on matters such as holidays, training schedules and how to handle training camps.

    Mourinho says in the documentary: "In a short time I realised they were spoiled."

    "Marca" reckon this episode captures one of the ideas Mourinho wants to reinforce in his current spell. The dressing room must understand the limits of privileges, and the relationship between coach and players must rest on responsibility from both sides.

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  • Mourinho wants to change Real Madrid's habits

    According to the newspaper, the Portuguese coach is working to prevent a repeat of the internal problems that emerged last season, and to stamp out habits that have taken root within the team over the years.

    Mourinho believes the best route is to set clear rules from the outset. Every player then knows exactly what the technical staff expect of him, and what standards he must meet on and off the pitch.

    One of the most striking features of Mourinho's new persona at Valdebebas is his eagerness to reach the training centre before anyone else.

    He doesn't see this as mere discipline. Mourinho uses his early arrival to watch the small details around the team: who turns up early, who runs late, who looks tired and short of focus.

  • Small details under scrutiny

    According to Marca, Mourinho zeroes in on the details from the moment his players walk through the door at the training centre.

    Before a session even starts, he watches how they arrive and how they carry themselves into the working day. Read their mental state early, the theory goes, and you can head off trouble in the dressing room later.

    Once the players cross the white line, Mourinho becomes the coach everyone knows. He obsesses over every drill and every movement, stepping in to fix whatever he thinks needs fixing.

    Real Madrid's players have spent his first few weeks in charge getting acquainted with that side of him.

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  • A clear message in his official appearance

    Mourinho's official unveiling confirmed what he had already started to put in place inside Valdebebas.

    Speaking at a special ceremony attended by Florentino Perez, the Portuguese coach described his return to Real Madrid as a "mission" and stressed the importance of restoring a culture built on work, responsibility and ambition.

    His message to the players was direct: "I am one of you, and I always have been."

    According to Marca, the intent inside Valdebebas is obvious. Mourinho wants to build a different dressing room, one that runs not on privileges or favours but on total commitment to the team's rules.

    One month into the job, he has already begun to impose his philosophy. It rests on work, respect and responsibility, and above all on one insistence: there is no room for pampering.

  • Read also:

    La Liga heats up early: fierce statement from Spain's referees' association
    From La Masia to the Bernabeu: Cucurella says Real Madrid are the greatest in Europe

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