'He knows why he is training with the second team' - USMNT's Josh Sargent ruled out of Norwich's match against Wrexham as Philippe Clement enforces discipline

Norwich City will be without Josh Sargent for their Championship clash against Wrexham after head coach Philippe Clement confirmed the striker was dropped for disciplinary reasons. The U.S. international’s situation has raised questions about his short-term future, even as the club insists he remains key in their relegation fight.

    Disciplinary decision confirmed

    Norwich City head coach Philippe Clement confirmed that Josh Sargent will not be part of the squad for the upcoming Championship match against Wrexham, citing disciplinary reasons behind the decision. The U.S. international was also absent from last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Walsall after informing the coaching staff the night before that he was unavailable.

    Clement did not reveal the details of the incident but made his position clear. 

    “I’m not going into details about what this is about and what the future will be because I don’t have a crystal ball - but he knows why he is training with the second team and we will see how it evolves in the future,” the Norwich boss told BBC Radio Norfolk.

    Training with reserves

    The Belgian manager also described Sargent’s actions as “unacceptable,” reinforcing that discipline and commitment are non-negotiable as the club navigates a relegation battle. As a result, the striker has been instructed to train away from the first team.
    Toronto FC interest

    Despite the situation, Sargent remains one of Norwich’s most productive players, with 56 goals in 157 appearances. The club has previously stated it does not plan to sell him during the January window, despite reported interest from MLS side Toronto FC.

    Transfer rumors linger

    Clement, however, acknowledged the realities of the transfer market. 

    “In football, you can never say never. If somebody comes tomorrow to pay £100 million for Josh, he will go,” he said. 

    Still, the coach emphasized the club’s priority. 

    “What’s really important in this situation is we’re in a relegation battle, so it was clear in this transfer window that we don’t have any intentions to sell Josh," he said. 

