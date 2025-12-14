Getty Images Sport
'He just had this smugness about him' - USMNT icon Landon Donovan takes issue with Australia manager Tony Popovic’s reaction to World Cup draw
'It was really interesting'
Donovan found the Australian coach’s response to the group draw particularly striking.
“I watched the Aussie coach’s interview after the draw, and it was really interesting,” Donovan said on the State of the Union podcast. ‘It was unique because most coaches say all the same stuff you're expecting, like, "Oh, it's difficult draws." "It's gonna be so hard," and his first comment was, "We're satisfied." And I was like"Really?" (laughs) "Are you? So, and he just had this smugness about him, and I'm like, "All right, I can't wait. I wish I was on the field." I'm like, "I wanna play these guys"
Respect for Australia’s competitiveness
While Donovan expressed confidence that the USMNT should beat Australia, he also acknowledged the team’s solidity and the challenges they present on the field. He emphasized that Australia is a tough opponent and not a team to be underestimated, indicating that matches in the group will be competitive and hard-fought rather than one-sided affairs.
“They're a solid team,” Donovan said. “They're not hard to play against. This is not going to be some blowout whatever, but it's a team I think we should beat.”
Confidence in USMNT’s ability
Donovan’s remarks reflect a broader optimism about the USMNT’s prospects in the group. That is especially the case after the draw was announced and the fact that the USMNT have already beaten Australia and Paraguay in friendlies in 2025.
World Cup prep ramps up
The U.S. have announced its upcoming friendlies for 2026, with their first match coming against Belgium on March 28.
