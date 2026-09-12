A few days before the end of the transfer window, Woltemade told Tonali he was in talks with Juventus. The pair played together at Newcastle United in the Premier League last season. "I have a wonderful relationship with Tonali, I spoke to him a few days before the start of the season about my possible move to Juve, and he said to me: 'Ah, a great choice,'" Woltemade revealed.

Alongside Malick Thiaw, the foreign players around Tonali and Woltemade often had lunch together last season. Thiaw, like Woltemade a Germany international, previously played for AC Milan. "The two of them always

spoke positively to me about the Italian league, now I can finally talk about it too. Tonali wrote to me later to congratulate me on my signing for Juve, but I have not yet had the opportunity to speak with him this week."



