He even compares himself to Lionel Messi: SGE's massive flop settles the score with Eintracht Frankfurt

Above all, he felt he lacked the necessary support at Eintracht to establish himself in the long term. "In Germany, I discovered a whole new world without speaking the language. I made four starts in a year and a few brief appearances: even if your name is Lionel Messi, you need time to show what you're capable of," said Wahi.

He also directed criticism at former SGE coach Dino Toppmöller, claiming the 23-year-old never received sufficient trust. "During pre-season I scored in friendlies, then they signed another striker [Jonathan Burkardt; Ed.] and the coach picked him."

He faced similar issues at previous club Olympique Marseille: "In Marseille I was 21 and they gave me just four months to prove myself – that's not much. At these two clubs, I never got the time or the chance," he explained, adding, "But I'll take my chance when it's given to me."