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Oliver Maywurm

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He didn't play a single game! Former German international leaves his new club after just one and a half months

J. League
P. Max
Gamba Osaka
Germany

Philipp Max's stint in Japan has ended much earlier than anticipated.

Gamba Osaka announced on Thursday that it had mutually terminated its contract with Philipp Max. The left-back had only signed for the Japanese top-flight club around a month and a half ago, in mid-March.

  • "After weeks of careful reflection on my fitness, I've concluded that I cannot currently contribute at the level required on the pitch," Max stated upon his early exit from Osaka. "This decision was not easy, but I believe it is the right one professionally. I wish Gamba Osaka continued success. I will continue to follow the club with respect."

    During his seven weeks on the books, the midfielder failed to make a single appearance for the second-placed J1 League side. He was included in German coach Jens Wissing's matchday squad just once, sitting on the bench for the full 90 minutes of his first game after signing in mid-March, a 2–0 loss to Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

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  • Philipp Max DFB DebütGetty Images

    Philipp Max was once a rising star for the German national team

    Max was once regarded as a promising prospect for the left-back position in the German national team. In November 2020, he started three consecutive matches under then-manager Joachim Löw: a friendly against the Czech Republic (1–0) and the two Nations League fixtures against Ukraine (3–1) and Spain (0–6). Those three outings would prove his only caps; despite another call-up in March 2021, he failed to add to his tally.

    In early 2023 he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt, hoping to force his way into the 2024 European Championship squad, but the strategy backfired and, after a inconsistent 18 months, he left the club. A subsequent 18-month spell at Panathinaikos Athens was also troubled, with injuries repeatedly hampering the full-back.

    Max had hoped to make a fresh start in Japan. "I will give my all for this wonderful club. Let's rack up plenty of wins together," the 32-year-old said upon signing. Yet, without featuring in a single match, his time in Osaka is already over: "My stay at this club was brief, but I am grateful for the experiences and every single moment. From the very beginning, I was warmly welcomed by the club, my teammates, the staff and the fans," said the former international, expressing his gratitude.

    His next career move is yet to be confirmed. Years ago he described a return to Germany – and especially to Schalke 04 – as a dream. His father, Martin Max, once played for the Gelsenkirchen club (1995 to 1999) and has long been involved in Schalke's youth development. Philipp Max himself turned out for Schalke's U19 and U23 sides from 2010 to 2014.

  • Philipp Max: A concise guide to his professional club career


    Period

    Team

    Appearances

    2012–2014

    FC Schalke II

    54

    2014

    FC Schalke

    2

    2014–2015

    Karlsruher SC

    26

    2015–2020

    FC Augsburg

    156

    2020–2023

    PSV Eindhoven

    117

    2023–2024

    Eintracht Frankfurt

    42

    2024–2026

    Panathinaikos Athens

    11

    March–April 2026

    Gamba Osaka

    0


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