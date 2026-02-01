‘Hatred and discrimination have no place in our society’ - Allan Saint-Maximin’s time at Club América ends after alleging racist attacks on his daughters

Saint-Maximin has officially parted ways with Club América following the French winger's announcement on social media that his children had been subjected to a racist incident.

“The problem is not skin colour, it’s the colour of people’s thoughts,” Saint-Maximin wrote on his Instagram stories. “People attack me, but that’s not a problem. I’ve grown up and learned to fight back against attacks, whether they’re subtle, hidden or direct. But there’s one thing I will never tolerate, and that’s people attacking my children.”

He continued: “Protecting my children is my priority, and I will fight with all my strength to ensure that they are respected and loved, regardless of their origins or skin colour. Hatred and discrimination have no place in our society."