Harry Maguire hit with ban and fine after 'f*cking joke' outburst at match officials revealed

The disciplinary commission's official documents disclosed the specific remarks that led to the breach of FA Rule E3.1. The report stated that after the VAR check was complete, Maguire approached the touchline official. Donohue's testimony noted: "After the VAR check was complete, Maguire, as he was leaving the field of play, approached me and shouted, 'You're a joke. You're all a f*cking joke.'"

Despite the defender submitting a statement claiming he merely muttered "it is a f*cking joke" in general frustration, the commission preferred the match official's categorical evidence, concluding the words were abusive and insulting.