Harry Kane's wife Kate loving life in Munich as she posts special 'so at home' message & poses with other Bayern players' WAGs - including Alphonso Davies' girlfriend Sheyenne Jen & Eric Dier's partner Anna Modler
Harry Kane and his wife Kate are enjoying their time in Munich, joining the Bayern squads and their partners in unwinding at Oktoberfest.
- Kane and Kate enjoying in Munich
- Kate poses with other Bayern WAGs at Oktoberfest
- Bayern take on Leverkusen this Saturday