Harry Kane Bayern 2024Getty Images
Richard Martin

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich defended as former rival insists Bundesliga move was 'right' despite striker's trophy curse continuing

H. KaneS. AgueroBayern MunichBundesligaChampions League

Harry Kane was right to join Bayern Munich even though he failed to win a trophy in his first season with the Bavarian giants, Sergio Aguero has said.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Striker was right to move to Bundesliga - Aguero
  • Kane topped scoring charts but won no trophies
  • Englishman's long wait for silverware continues
Article continues below